Citigroup Inc. Purchases 30,718 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $756.81 million, a P/E ratio of 150.14 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

