Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,557,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,322,000.

Shares of IYM opened at $133.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $141.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.68.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.