Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,921,000.

OTCMKTS:TWCTU opened at $9.61 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

