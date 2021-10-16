Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,679 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRST. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

