Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

C traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. 21,876,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,635,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.