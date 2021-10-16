Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $119,240.00 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

Civeo stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $334.56 million, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.