Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,197 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.