Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of ITCI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

