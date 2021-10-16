Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.21% of Amarin worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRN stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.