Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $146.69 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.