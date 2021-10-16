Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Semtech by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,919,000 after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC opened at $77.06 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

