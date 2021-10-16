Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,331,000 after acquiring an additional 252,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 51.4% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Shares of DDOG opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $159.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -908.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,384,595 shares of company stock valued at $322,392,920 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

