Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $23,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

