Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 241,596 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,596 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.