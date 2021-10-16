Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.00% of EnPro Industries worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

