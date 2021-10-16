Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE SHLX opened at $11.68 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.