Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 184.6% in September

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $42.19 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

