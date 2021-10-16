Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

