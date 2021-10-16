CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.