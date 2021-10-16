Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,725 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,865 ($37.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,545.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,560.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

