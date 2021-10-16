Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of STK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.09. 34,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,327. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 742.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

