Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of STK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.09. 34,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,327. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
