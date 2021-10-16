Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

CMC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

