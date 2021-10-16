Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $2.6168 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

