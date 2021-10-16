Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 75,233 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 325.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 277,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.