Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lear by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

