Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.11% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

