Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,705,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $127,000.

EHI opened at $10.33 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

