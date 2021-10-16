Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

