Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

BSEP opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.