Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

BSEP opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.