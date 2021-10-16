Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 164 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $152,817,000. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,612 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $112.41. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

