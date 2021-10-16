Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Truist

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

