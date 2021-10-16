Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

