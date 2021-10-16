Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $171.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

