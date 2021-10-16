Comparing Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sage Therapeutics and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 0 11 8 0 2.42 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 8 0 2.67

Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $79.22, suggesting a potential upside of 76.28%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.18%. Given Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $1.11 billion 2.37 $606.07 million ($9.47) -4.75 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $47.29 billion 1.16 -$11.99 billion $1.82 7.68

Sage Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics 59.79% -26.50% -25.24% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -6.30% 19.76% 5.37%

Risk and Volatility

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats Bayer Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories. The CropScience segment includes seeds and plant traits, crop protection and nonagricultural pest control. The Animal Health segment offers prescription and nonprescription veterinary products. The Covestro segment provides raw materials for polyurethanes; polycarbonate granules and sheets; raw materials for coatings, adhesives and sealants; and by-products of polyether production and of chlorine production and use.

