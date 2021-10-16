Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -116.99% -37.35% -18.40%

87.6% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $286.73 million 35.89 -$253.78 million ($2.60) -39.08

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sera Prognostics and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.90%. Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $168.64, suggesting a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H. Talasaz, and Michael Joseph Wiley in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.