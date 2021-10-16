Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.25. 2,909,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,641. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

