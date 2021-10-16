CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.17% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

