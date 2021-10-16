Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

