Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

