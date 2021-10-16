Covington Capital Management Buys 309 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 237.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

