Cowen Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $180.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

NYSE:A opened at $153.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,612,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

