CREDIT Market Cap Achieves $21,113.05 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $21,113.05 and approximately $144,094.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

