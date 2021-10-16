Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.81.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.