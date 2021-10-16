Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRCT. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,879,956 shares of company stock worth $112,916,388 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

