Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0548 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $6,481.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,946.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $636.06 or 0.01043628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.78 or 0.00311385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00282060 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002378 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,255,200 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

