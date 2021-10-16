Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich Sells 49,918 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

