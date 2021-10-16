Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Up 90.0% in September

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 195,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,098. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.