Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.