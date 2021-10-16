Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

