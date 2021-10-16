Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 52.4% in September

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:DSEEY remained flat at $$5.92 during trading hours on Friday. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

